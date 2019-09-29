Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Since ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 570,017,266.63% -205.4% -62.4% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 375,665,157.65% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.7 beta. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 158.62% and an $12 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.