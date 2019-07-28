Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Since ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.11 N/A -1.34 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 440.56 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ADMA Biologics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.94 and its 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 1.3 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ADMA Biologics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, with potential upside of 199.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 8.8% respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.