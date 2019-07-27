Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.11 N/A -1.34 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.89 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.94 beta. In other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc. has beta of 2.72 which is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 2.3 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.9, while its potential upside is 199.45%. Competitively the consensus price target of Avid Bioservices Inc. is $10, which is potential 51.98% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.