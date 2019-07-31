Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.04 N/A -1.34 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.79 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 2.94 and it happens to be 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, with potential upside of 201.10%. Competitively Avid Bioservices Inc. has an average price target of $10, with potential upside of 54.32%. Based on the results delivered earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 86.19% stronger performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.