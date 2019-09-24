Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Since ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.40 N/A -1.34 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.15 N/A -15.41 0.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 2.7 and it happens to be 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta which is 205.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Altimmune Inc. are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. Altimmune Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 136.22% and an $12 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.