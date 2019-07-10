Comparing of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Since Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 54.97 N/A -6.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.43 average price target and a 25.41% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.