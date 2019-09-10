Comparing of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 12.27 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. On the competitive side is, Quanterix Corporation which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 72.3%. 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Quanterix Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.