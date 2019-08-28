Comparing of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

We will be comparing the differences between Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.69 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.1 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 480.11% and its average price target is $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.