Comparing of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.38 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 51.07% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 45.5% respectively. About 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.