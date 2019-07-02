Comparing of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Its Peers

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.20% -455.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

With average price target of $5, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 193.94%. The potential upside of the competitors is 131.26%. With higher possible upside potential for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers, research analysts think Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.