Comparing of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 6.82 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 8.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than iBio Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.