Comparing of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

We are contrasting Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.53 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.2. The Current Ratio of rival Curis Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 24.2% respectively. Insiders held 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Curis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.