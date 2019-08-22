Comparing of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

We will be comparing the differences between Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 14.99 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 while its Current Ratio is 36.6. Meanwhile, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.