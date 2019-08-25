Comparing of Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) and GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Since Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) and GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) are part of the Data Storage Devices industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies Corporation 7 2.85 N/A -1.08 0.00 GDS Holdings Limited 36 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adesto Technologies Corporation and GDS Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Adesto Technologies Corporation and GDS Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies Corporation 0.00% -49.5% -20.8% GDS Holdings Limited 0.00% -7.9% -2.3%

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adesto Technologies Corporation. Its rival GDS Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. GDS Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adesto Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Adesto Technologies Corporation and GDS Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 GDS Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Adesto Technologies Corporation’s downside potential is -2.44% at a $10 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adesto Technologies Corporation and GDS Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 54.5%. 5.2% are Adesto Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, GDS Holdings Limited has 72.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adesto Technologies Corporation 0.83% 4.16% 37.64% 70.74% 52.14% 93.64% GDS Holdings Limited 0.93% 9.67% 7.3% 52.58% 18.5% 78.35%

For the past year Adesto Technologies Corporation was more bullish than GDS Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors GDS Holdings Limited beats Adesto Technologies Corporation.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications. The company sells its products directly through a network of representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in the United States, Rest of Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.