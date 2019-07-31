Comparing of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) and Its Peers

We are comparing Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Farm Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Adecoagro S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.57% of all Farm Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Adecoagro S.A. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 19.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Adecoagro S.A. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro S.A. 0.00% -3.10% -1.30% Industry Average 507.13% 8.21% 3.87%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Adecoagro S.A. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro S.A. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 78.33M 15.45M 29.23

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Adecoagro S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.83

$8.5 is the consensus price target of Adecoagro S.A., with a potential upside of 25.74%. The peers have a potential upside of 48.03%. Adecoagro S.A.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adecoagro S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adecoagro S.A. -3.51% -4.76% -11.05% -9.34% -12.47% -5.17% Industry Average 5.27% 7.37% 28.40% 63.18% 104.85% 48.52%

For the past year Adecoagro S.A. has -5.17% weaker performance while Adecoagro S.A.’s peers have 48.52% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Adecoagro S.A. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Adecoagro S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.59 and has 2.93 Quick Ratio. Adecoagro S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adecoagro S.A.

Risk & Volatility

Adecoagro S.A. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adecoagro S.A.’s peers’ beta is 1.03 which is 3.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Adecoagro S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Adecoagro S.A.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, which comprised 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,880 milking cows in Argentina; 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 11.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 MW of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.