Comparing of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 72.22 N/A -0.44 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Tocagen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.33 consensus price target and a 466.46% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.