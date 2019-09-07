Comparing of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 89.77 N/A -0.44 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.00 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.