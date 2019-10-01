Comparing of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 43 0.00 61.09M -0.44 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.16 16.11M -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 142,135,877.15% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 78,165,938.86% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 25.5%. Insiders owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 75.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.