Comparing of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Since Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.87 N/A -1.02 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.54 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Champions Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Champions Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 380.77% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $7.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.22%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.