Comparing of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.06 N/A -1.02 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 109.04 N/A -5.11 0.00

Demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Albireo Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 390.20% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $7.5. Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 174.46%. The information presented earlier suggests that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Albireo Pharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.