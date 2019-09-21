Comparing of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

We are contrasting Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 4.29 N/A -4.61 0.00 India Globalization Capital Inc. 1 8.52 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.4% -50.7% India Globalization Capital Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.4%

Risk & Volatility

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.68 and it happens to be 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. India Globalization Capital Inc. has a 6.37 beta and it is 537.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival India Globalization Capital Inc. is 30.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.2. India Globalization Capital Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 India Globalization Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 9.14% upside potential and an average target price of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 2.7%. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 13.1% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.47% 3.99% -1.26% -29.58% -73.41% -26.7% India Globalization Capital Inc. -6.25% -24.05% -12.41% 216.66% 173.11% 328.57%

For the past year Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance while India Globalization Capital Inc. has 328.57% stronger performance.

Summary

India Globalization Capital Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat AlzheimerÂ’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of ParkinsonÂ’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The companyÂ’s products under medical trials include Natrinol, a natural substitute for Marinol for relieving nausea, vomiting, and increasing appetite in patients with AIDS and cancer; Caesafin to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats; Serosapse addresses several end points in ParkinsonÂ’s disease, including Rapid Eye Movement sleep disorder, anxiety, and dyskinesia; and Hyalolex to reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid in AlzheimerÂ’s patients. It also provides construction management services for the construction of a 7-star hotel in Genting Malaysia; and rents heavy equipment with operators to construction companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.