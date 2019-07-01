Comparing of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Both Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands Inc. 129 1.48 N/A 7.95 17.20 Data I/O Corporation 5 1.30 N/A 0.18 27.40

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Data I/O Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Acuity Brands Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Acuity Brands Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Data I/O Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acuity Brands Inc. and Data I/O Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19% 11% Data I/O Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

Acuity Brands Inc. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Data I/O Corporation’s 1.7 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Acuity Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Data I/O Corporation are 4.1 and 3.3 respectively. Data I/O Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acuity Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Acuity Brands Inc. and Data I/O Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Data I/O Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acuity Brands Inc.’s upside potential is 17.95% at a $166.33 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acuity Brands Inc. and Data I/O Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 43.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Acuity Brands Inc. shares. Comparatively, Data I/O Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acuity Brands Inc. -5.46% -5.29% 3.55% 7.72% 18.24% 18.96% Data I/O Corporation 4.3% -9.35% -20.75% -2.22% -34.1% -3%

For the past year Acuity Brands Inc. had bullish trend while Data I/O Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Acuity Brands Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Data I/O Corporation.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.