Comparing of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

As Diversified Electronics companies, Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands Inc. 132 1.37 N/A 8.37 16.04 Corning Incorporated 33 1.91 N/A 2.32 13.24

In table 1 we can see Acuity Brands Inc. and Corning Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Corning Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Acuity Brands Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Acuity Brands Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Corning Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acuity Brands Inc. and Corning Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 11.3% Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

Acuity Brands Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acuity Brands Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Corning Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Acuity Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corning Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Acuity Brands Inc. and Corning Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Corning Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Acuity Brands Inc.’s average target price is $166.33, while its potential upside is 28.63%. Competitively the average target price of Corning Incorporated is $29.5, which is potential 4.31% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Acuity Brands Inc. looks more robust than Corning Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acuity Brands Inc. and Corning Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 73.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Acuity Brands Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Corning Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acuity Brands Inc. -0.7% -4.82% -7% 13.28% -1.37% 16.76% Corning Incorporated -9.08% -9.88% -4.83% -8.26% -6.65% 1.79%

For the past year Acuity Brands Inc. has stronger performance than Corning Incorporated

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Acuity Brands Inc. beats Corning Incorporated.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.