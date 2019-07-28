Comparing of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Its Rivals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.10% -116.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

The potential upside of the peers is 133.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.