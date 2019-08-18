Comparing of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 374.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 48.5%. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.