Comparing of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Since Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 23.4% respectively. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.