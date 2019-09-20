Comparing of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility and Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Advaxis Inc.’s 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Advaxis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 consensus target price and a 33.78% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.