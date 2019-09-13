Comparing of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.