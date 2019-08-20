Comparing of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Its Competitors

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The potential upside of the peers is -38.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.