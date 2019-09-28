Comparing of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.84%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Greenland Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.