Comparing of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.84%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Greenland Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
