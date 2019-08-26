Comparing of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)

As Conglomerates companies, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.45% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.