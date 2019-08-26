Comparing of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)

As Conglomerates companies, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.45% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
