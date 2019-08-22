Comparing of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.7% respectively. Competitively, 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.