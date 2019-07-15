Comparing of Acorn International Inc. (ATV) and EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

We are contrasting Acorn International Inc. (NYSE:ATV) and EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn International Inc. 26 1.62 N/A 14.44 1.81 EVINE Live Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acorn International Inc. and EVINE Live Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EVINE Live Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -9.2%

Volatility & Risk

Acorn International Inc. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, EVINE Live Inc. has a 2.29 beta which is 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acorn International Inc. are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor EVINE Live Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Acorn International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EVINE Live Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acorn International Inc. and EVINE Live Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorn International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EVINE Live Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

EVINE Live Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.75 average price target and a 74.46% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acorn International Inc. and EVINE Live Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 29.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Acorn International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of EVINE Live Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorn International Inc. -7.08% -15.73% -6.31% 39.13% 94.89% 19.18% EVINE Live Inc. -7.98% -4.7% -16.01% -61.92% -58.33% 10.73%

For the past year Acorn International Inc. has stronger performance than EVINE Live Inc.

Summary

Acorn International Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors EVINE Live Inc.

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products; and third parties products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers approximately 250 products under electronic learning, health, collectibles, mobile phone, and kitchen and household product categories. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform video commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million cable and satellite television homes, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.