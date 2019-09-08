Comparing of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.50 N/A -0.43 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Viking Therapeutics Inc. which has a 60.8 Current Ratio and a 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 138.21% at a $6.67 consensus target price. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24.2, with potential upside of 239.89%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.