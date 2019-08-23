Comparing of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Both Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.50 N/A -0.43 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.07 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$6.67 is Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 109.75%. On the other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 525.00% and its average target price is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that Fortress Biotech Inc. looks more robust than Acorda Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14%. About 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.