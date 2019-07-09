Comparing of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.83 N/A -0.43 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and has 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 366.10% at a $33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 34.45% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.