Comparing of ACNB Corporation (ACNB) and QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) and QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) are two firms in the Regional – Southwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB Corporation 37 3.28 N/A 3.22 11.58 QCR Holdings Inc. 35 2.89 N/A 3.05 12.55

In table 1 we can see ACNB Corporation and QCR Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. QCR Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ACNB Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. ACNB Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ACNB Corporation and QCR Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.4% QCR Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

ACNB Corporation’s current beta is 0.14 and it happens to be 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, QCR Holdings Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.1% of ACNB Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 60.4% of QCR Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ACNB Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, 3.8% are QCR Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACNB Corporation 0.27% -3.34% -0.61% 0.08% 8.43% -4.97% QCR Holdings Inc. 3.83% 10.13% 12.96% 11.9% -12.55% 19.23%

For the past year ACNB Corporation had bearish trend while QCR Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ACNB Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors QCR Holdings Inc.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; and other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts, as well as institutional and personal trust and investment management services. Further, it operates as an insurance agency that provides a range of property and casualty, life, and health insurance to commercial and individual clients. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 22 retail banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in York County, Pennsylvania. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities. The companyÂ’s deposits include noninterest and interest bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it is involved in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. The company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.