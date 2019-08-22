Comparing of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) and Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

We will be comparing the differences between ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) and Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research Inc. 16 2.54 N/A 0.62 28.25 Park Aerospace Corp. 17 6.24 N/A 0.40 45.36

Table 1 highlights ACM Research Inc. and Park Aerospace Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Park Aerospace Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to ACM Research Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ACM Research Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 11.4% Park Aerospace Corp. 0.00% 75.6% 61.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ACM Research Inc. are 2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Park Aerospace Corp.’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is 15.3. Park Aerospace Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ACM Research Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ACM Research Inc. and Park Aerospace Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Park Aerospace Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.87% for ACM Research Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.7% of ACM Research Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.9% of Park Aerospace Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of ACM Research Inc. shares. Competitively, Park Aerospace Corp. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACM Research Inc. -4.49% -1.97% 0.23% 83.67% 36.38% 60.2% Park Aerospace Corp. 4.36% 9.45% 11.25% -0.83% 1.89% 23.54%

For the past year ACM Research Inc. has stronger performance than Park Aerospace Corp.

Summary

Park Aerospace Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors ACM Research Inc.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.