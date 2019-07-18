Comparing of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) and Its Peers

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of ACM Research Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.04% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ACM Research Inc. has 56.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ACM Research Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research Inc. 0.00% 16.10% 8.70% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ACM Research Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research Inc. N/A 15 63.92 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

ACM Research Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for ACM Research Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.21 2.69

With consensus target price of $16, ACM Research Inc. has a potential downside of -8.26%. The potential upside of the rivals is 40.53%. The research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that ACM Research Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ACM Research Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACM Research Inc. 15.91% 38.28% 128.59% 82.01% 79.56% 96.23% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year ACM Research Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

ACM Research Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, ACM Research Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.92 and has 4.17 Quick Ratio. ACM Research Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACM Research Inc.

Dividends

ACM Research Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors ACM Research Inc. beats ACM Research Inc.’s peers.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.