Comparing of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.63 N/A -3.97 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 26.18 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk and Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 385.44% upside potential. On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 14.08% and its average target price is $35. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.