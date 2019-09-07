Comparing of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.83 N/A -3.97 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.67 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 395.05% upside potential and an average price target of $5. On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,403.76% and its average price target is $8. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.