Comparing of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.06 N/A -3.97 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 23.1% respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 38.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.