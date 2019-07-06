Comparing of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.42 N/A -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s beta is 0.37 which is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.3 while its Quick Ratio is 23.3. On the competitive side is, Vaxart Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 102.95% for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 91.82% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.