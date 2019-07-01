Comparing of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Synthetic Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

23.3 and 23.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 100.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 22.2%. Insiders held 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.