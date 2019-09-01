Comparing of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 685.72 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 26.44% for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $5.5. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 75.68%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Orchard Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 53.6%. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.