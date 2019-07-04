Comparing of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.76 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.42 shows that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.3. The Current Ratio of rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 97.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 51.2%. Insiders held 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.