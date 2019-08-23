Comparing of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Neurotrope Inc.’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neurotrope Inc. are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, and a 29.11% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 16.2%. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.