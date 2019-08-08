Comparing of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 14.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 7.1%. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.