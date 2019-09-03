Comparing of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.01 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 and a Quick Ratio of 19.7. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.44% and an $5.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 14.8%. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.15%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.