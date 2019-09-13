Comparing of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 488.51 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Risk and Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.58% and an $5 consensus price target. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110.4 consensus price target and a 39.31% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.